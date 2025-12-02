President Donald Trump said Tuesday he believes two members of his administration could make up the 2028 Republican presidential ticket.

Weeks after stating that a potential ticket of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be “unstoppable” leading the GOP ticket, Trump said at the White House cabinet meeting, with Vance and Rubio on hand, that two of his deputies could appear on a ticket together.

“The problem with [Democrats] is they have really bad policy, and I’m not going to say what it is, because I don’t want them to change it necessarily, because I want to run against… It’s not going to be me, it’s going to be somebody that’s… probably sitting at this table,” he said, while taking a quick glance across the table where Vance was seated.

“Could be a couple of people sitting at this table. Could be a couple of people running together, sitting at this table, but I want them to win, because we’ve done a great job for this country, and I want that to be carried forward,” he added.

Trump contended that Republicans “have a tremendous bench.”

He noted earlier in his statement, which was a response to a question regarding Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), that he watched Vice President JD Vance “destroy” to Walz in the 2024 vice presidential debate.

His remarks come weeks after he told reporters on October 27 during a flight from Malaysia to Japan that a Vance-Rubio ticket would be extremely formidable in a general election.

“We have, JD, obviously, the vice president is great,” he said, to which Rubio, standing behind Trump, nodded in agreement. “Marco is great… I’m not sure if anybody would run against those two. I think if they ever formed a group, it would be unstoppable. I really do, I believe that.”