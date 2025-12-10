Fans Freak Out at Zac Brown’s ‘Demon Ritual’ with ‘Hellish Scenes’ at Las Vegas Concert

Country music star Zac Brown is facing allegations from fans that his Las Vegas Sphere concerts feature a “demon ritual,” with Satan worshipping that involves “hellish scenes” and devil horns.

Video footage posted to social media showed a moment at the Zac Brown Band’s Las Vegas Sphere residency, where a large skeleton wearing a crown appeared before the audience on a giant, immersive LED projection screen, before becoming engulfed in flames.

“Fans say the visuals plunged the audience into hellish scenes filled with demons, tortured souls, and imagery that included a crown resembling devil horns,” the popular X account Shadow of Ezra noted, sharing the footage.

Watch Below:

Notably, the country star’s performance was at the Las Vegas Sphere, a massive globular venue known for its immersive technology that includes a huge wrap-around 16K LED screen and 4D effects, creating sensory-laden experiences for concertgoers.

“Bro turned his autobiography into a full demon summoning session at the sphere,” one X user reacted.

“I don’t think theirs a song in the world that needs these visuals,” another commented.

“It certainly looks like Hell and that he sold his soul,” a third wrote.

“So Zach Brown is so self absorbed that he decided that he would let thousands of fans experience his own experience in Hell,” another said. “How wonderful for them. I’d get an attorney and file a class action lawsuit against sue his self entitled ass for PTSD.”

“Wtf? I thought he was a Country singer? He literally looks like he sold his soul to the devil. The entertainment industry Satanic cult strikes again,” another X user remarked.

“Can’t this musician go one show without doing something bizarre? Like, why do all their performances have that creepy, demonic-fetus theme?” another inquired.

“Whether or not it’s truly satanic, this is a very peculiar move,” another said. “This would be cool if you’re playing to a metal audience, but he’s got country fans. Very strange move from him that really does make it seem like he’s doing it on purpose.”

Fans also took to the Zac Brown Band’s recent Instagram posts to share their dismay.

“Do you even know who your audience is?” one Instagram user asked.

“Pray for Zac brown and his band as they have fallen into temptation of evil! You definitely lost a lot of good listeners after that evil performance,” another declared.

A third said Brown’s performance “is worshipping Satan as far as I’m concerned,” adding that the show is “Just a whole demon ritual at this point.”

“Imagining going to the Zac Brown concert to hear him sing about cold beer on a Friday night and then just screaming in terror for 2 hours straight at giant fiery skeletons trying to grab me,” another quipped.

Zac Brown responded to fan backlash, insisting his show merely tells the story of his life and personal journey, according to multiple reports.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show — where he discussed his band’s new album, “Love and Fear,” ahead of the controversial shows — the “Chicken Fried” singer noted that he wanted to “create a spectacle with production” at his Las Vegas Sphere residency.

“We’re also telling a story,” Brown asserted. “It’ll be the first of its kind in that scenario — I try not to base my decisions on fear, but on the love of doing something and believing that it’s a worthy cause. The juxtaposition that we get to create in the content of being able to be there.”

“Every one of the human emotions, we’re gonna try to pull on that string,” he added. “There’s horror, jump scare moments going on to soaring, beautiful things. A rise and fall of tension and release, kind of like the storms we all go through in life.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.