The Disney Grooming Syndicate announced Thursday it is selling out to AI by handing $1 billion and 200-plus of its iconic characters to OpenAI.

Dear Hollywood People: One of your five (soon-to-be four) major employers is importing easily exploited labor from the outside that’s cheaper and more compliant. How you feel about AI is how the working class feel about illegal aliens. Ha ha. XXXOOO,

Normal People

Disney announced it has invested a cool billion dollars into OpenAI, an investment that will allow users of OpenAI’s video tool, Sora, to exploit over 200 Disney characters. We’re talking Iron Man, Mickey Mouse, Ariel, Simba, Black Panther, Darth Vader, Captain America, Loki, Thor, Han Solo, and Luke Skywalker.

The deal does not include the likeness of the actors who made those roles famous, or their voices, but now the proles, free of charge, and as early as next year, can take iconic characters and use them to tell their own stories.

“The two firms say the move will let fans create mini-movies and images that look like they came straight from Disney’s animation labs,” reports the Daily Mail.

And here’s the kicker: “Disney+ subscribers will also see curated AI-generated shorts appear on the platform, and the two companies are developing new ways for viewers to interact with shows and characters using the technology.”

So Disney is not only invested in AI. Disney will also offer a platform for content generated by AI.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!

“Technological innovation has continually shaped the evolution of entertainment, bringing with it new ways to create and share great stories with the world,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “’The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works.”

The once-exclusive keys to the Magic Kingdom have just been mailed worldwide.

Hey, what if Disney+ subscribers enjoy the AI content more than the shit Disney’s been producing over the last decade? That could easily happen. But who loses in those scenarios? Not Disney; they own part of the company and have exclusive access to the product. No, no, no, no, the losers are the oh-so precious creators: the writers, directors, producers, FX artists, and of course, the actors.

Already, YouTube’s amateur videos have led to the platform being more popular than any other content provider. Now imagine what could happen when Normal People grab hold of these iconic characters and franchises?

This is my advice to famous actors: sell your image and voice to AI while you still can, while you still matter. Cash in now before AI replaces you with a countless number of more appealing and cooperative illegal aliens AI characters — and before Cary Grant, John Wayne, Bette Davis, and Olivia de Havilland make their inevitable pixel comebacks.

For example…

If I were a Jennifer Lawrence or Pedro Pascal, I’d cash out now. Take the $50 million from OpenAI now and run, or find yourself as needed as an American willing to work for a fair wage in a Southern California garment factory.

