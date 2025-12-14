Report: Two Found Dead at Brentwood Mansion Belonging to Rob Reiner

Two people were reportedly found dead at a mansion in Brentwood belonging to actor-director Rob Reiner on Sunday.

The bodies have not yet been publicly identified, but NBC Los Angeles said the ages were 78 and 68 years old – Reiner is 78 while his wife, Michele, is reportedly 68.

The LAPD Robbery Homicide Division have reportedly been assigned to the case and several LAPD officials said they could not share any more information at this time.

A large police presence was seen swarming the home on Sunday evening.

“Neighbors said Reiner and his wife live in the home, and property records indicate they own the home,” noted NBC Los Angeles.

