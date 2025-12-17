Nick Reiner Hires Attorney Alan Jackson, Who Defended Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Karen Read

Nick Reiner has hired Alan Jackson as his defense attorney for the alleged murder of his father and mother, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Jackson, who previously defended Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Karen Read, appeared outside Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday where he told reporters that Nick Reiner had not been medically cleared to appear in court to be formally charged that day.

Jackson most famously helped in the acquittal of Karen Read for the charges of murdering her boyfriend, a former police officer in Massachusetts. He also helped in the dismissal of a civil complaint against actor Kevin Spacey in Massachusetts, who stood accused of groping a young man in Nantucket. As PEOPLE reported at the time:

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former House of Cards actor, 59, will not be prosecuted after he was accused of groping a young man at a Nantucket bar in 2016. “Now comes the Commonwealth, by and through its District Attorney, Michael O’Keefe, and hereby files a Nolle Prosequi in the above matter due to the unavailability of the complaining witness,” Nantucket District Attorney Michael O’Keefe filed in a document on Wednesday. “Nolle Prosequi” is “Latin for ‘we shall no longer prosecute,’ ” according to Cornell Law, and “is an entry made on the record by a prosecutor in a criminal case or a plaintiff in a civil case stating that he will no longer pursue the matter.”

Jackson also successfully prosecuted famed record producer Phil Spector for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson at his home in Alhambra, California.

As Breitbart News reported, acclaimed actor-director Rob Reiner (78), maker of such timeless classics like Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, and When Harry Met Sally, was found dead in his Brentwood home alongside his wife, Michele (68). Both had wounds that were consistent with a knife, with reports later indicating that their throats were slit.

Rob Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, was later arrested on suspicion of murder and is now being held without bail. Several friends of the Reiners say that Nick, who had struggled with drug addiction and mental health issues for years, was seen in a heated argument with his parents at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party just one day prior to their deaths.

