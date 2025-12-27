Former ‘The Voice’ Contestant Kata Hay Arrested on Vehicular Homicide Warrant

Kata Hay, a former contestant on NBC’s The Voice, was reportedly arrested on a vehicular homicide warrant this Wednesday.

Hay — a country music singer whose legal name is Kata Huddleston, and who is perhaps best known for making it to the top 20 on Season 10 of NBC’s The Voice in 2016 — was taken into custody last week in Oklahoma, according to a report by TMZ.

The Goodlettsville Police Department in Tennessee told the outlet that Hay had a warrant out for her arrest in Davidson County, Tennessee, but she was detained by authorities in Oklahoma.

The police department had issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert for the singer “in connection with a motor vehicle crash on Long Hollow Pike near I-65,” according to a report by AL.com.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma told TMZ that Hay was arrested by a deputy from their department at her residence in The Sooner State after police in Tennessee issued the warrant.

Hay, who is currently being held at the Osage County Jail in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, will be sent back to Tennessee to face the vehicular homicide charge. The alleged crime reportedly occurred on December 10.

The singer is expected to appear before a district court judge on Monday to sign a waiver of extradition, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office added.

This is not the first time Hay has faced legal trouble. The 38-year-old currently has an open DUI case — her second one — in Tennessee, according to records obtained by TMZ.

Hay was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, which authorities say caused an estimated more than $1,500 in property damage. She is also accused of driving with an open container of alcohol.

In 2022, when she was 35, Hay pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a minor and was sentenced to six months in jail.

At the time, the 16-year-old boy’s mother claimed Hay shoved her tongue into his mouth and touched him inappropriately on the outside of his jeans.

The singer reportedly responded to the allegations by claiming the victim’s mother’s story was not fully accurate, but she was unable to corroborate her claims.

