Rob and Michele Reiner Death Reports Scrubbed, Sealed After Sudden LA Court Order Granted

Rob and Michele Reiner’s death reports were reportedly scrubbed from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office website and sealed after a court order requested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was granted.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Deirdre Hill has agreed to block the public release of autopsy reports for actor-director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, at the request of the LAPD, which is investigating their deaths, according to a report by Los Angeles Times.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office — which previously confirmed the deaths were the result of homicide — told the newspaper that it has received the order barring it from releasing the autopsy reports.

The court order prevents the medical examiner from adding to its public database “any investigative information, notes, reports, or photos” pertaining to the investigation into the couple’s deaths, the document obtained by Los Angeles Times stated.

Now, both cases are no longer available on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website.

An LAPD spokesperson told the newspaper the department asked to seal the records “to ensure detectives from Robbery-Homicide Division learned of important information surrounding their deaths before the media and the public.”

“The order was not sought to undermine transparency,” the spokesperson added.

The court order, also known as a “security hold,” has been used by law enforcement agencies for this purpose in the past, including investigations involving celebrity and high-profile cases.

Previously released details from medical examiner reports on Rob and Michele Reiner’s deaths have revealed that the couple died from “multiple sharp force injuries” in a suspected homicide, according to a report by USA Today.

Moreover, their death certificates show the actor’s time of death having occurred before his wife’s, with Rob Reiner’s marital status listed as “married,” while Michele Reiner is considered having been “widowed” by the time of her death.

The couple, who were cremated on December 19, died from their injuries within minutes, but the exact date and time they sustained their injuries are listed as “unknown,” according to the county’s deputy coroner.

Authorities have since accused Rob and Michele’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, of fatally stabbing his parents to death inside their Brentwood home “in approximately the early morning hours” of December 14, before fleeing the scene.

He was arrested later that night on suspicion of first-degree murder, and has remained behind bars, without bail, since. Nick, who has not yet entered a plea, is set to be arraigned on January 7.

Nick Reiner could be sentenced to life in prison without parole or the death penalty if convicted.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.