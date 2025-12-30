Rosie O’Donnell: I Wish I Could Say I Don’t Think About Trump a Lot, but I Do

Actress Rosie O’Donnell, who moved to Ireland earlier this year and promised her therapist she would try to go two days without talking about President Donald Trump, has confessed she thinks about him much more than she’d like to.

“He’s making crazy posts, like someone with temporal frontal lobe dementia and out of control,” O’Donnell said in a video posted Saturday, before asking, “When are they going to do the 25th Amendment?”

Watch Below:

“He needs to be stopped. So, 25th Amendment. Come on, people, come on,” O’Donnell continued.

“I wish I could say I don’t think about him a lot, but I do,” O’Donnell — whose longtime friend, Jeanne Kopetic, was described as “annoyed” by the Washington Post when she told the comedian “You’ve got to detach, you’ve got to disconnect” — added.

The talk show host went on to say, “And I know that it’s bigger than just him, that he’s not smart enough to orchestrate a coup like this, but, boy, did he participate.”

“They used him and he went along with it, because he’s a narcissist and he loves the attention and the accolades and being spoken about in any context. And that’s terrifying and scary,” O’Donnell said.

The 63-year-old then bizarrely claimed that President Trump will end elections in the United States if something is not done before November 2026.

“We gotta do something, America, and we gotta do it soon, before the November elections. Because you know that he’s going to do anything he can to start a war and then declare ‘no elections’ because of that war,” O’Donnell fearmongered.

“He tried in Venezuela, and now he’s trying in Nicaragua, and killing people along the way,” she added.

O’Donnell then continued her tirade by accusing President Trump of “probably” having “dreamed” of murdering people, and possibly having “participated” in such action.

“Anyway, trying not to post about him — sometimes I have to — but soon he’ll be out of there. I have to believe it,” O’Donnell added.

Earlier this month, the Washington Post reported that O’Donnell, who “can’t resist” talking about the 45th and 47th president, “promised her therapist that she would not post anything about Trump for two days.” However, the plan only “lasted maybe a few hours.”

“So she tried again,” the newspaper noted, revealing that the comedian made another promise to her therapist. This time, vowing to refrain from posting about President Trump for a whole three days.

O’Donnell then took to social media, where she told her 1.2 million Instagram followers that she was “gonna try again to not give him a minute of me.”

But upon signing off, the left-wing talk show host alluded to another Trump-related remark, yet again breaking her promise in the very same video in which she made it.

Last month, O’Donnell revealed that her 12-year-old “non-binary” child who has autism gets so upset over Trump that she “smashes her hand on the table,” because she believes the president forced her family to leave the United States.

