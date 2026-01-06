Ricky Gervais Refuses to Apologize for His Viral Jokes About Transgender People: ‘I Think I’m Right’

British comedian Ricky Gervais is standing up to the transgender mob and pushing back against criticism of his jokes about transgender people, among other topics.

In an interview with the BBC, Gervais was asked why he hasn’t “changed in parallel with the times” and is still making jokes about fat people, disabled people and transgenders.

“You’ve kind of doubled down on those issues. It’s become more important to you,” the BBC’s John Wilson asked.

“That’s probably true, but that’s because I think I’m right,” Gervais, 64, responded.

“I have a right to talk about those things,” Gervais continued. “And there are jokes I certainly stand by. I can’t look back and say, ‘Oh, sorry about that, I said that when I was only 50.'”

“As you do get more progressive, maybe, and milder and change, what usually happens is, the things you used to do look worse,” he continued.

“What I do is I try and get more offensive, so when I look back, I go ‘aw wasn’t I kind when I was 45′” He then laughed and said, “That was a joke.”

Gervais added that he has no desire to re-work or apologize for his past work. He added that he might allow trigger warnings to be affixed to it past work, but he won’t censor it.

LGBTQ+ advocates have blasted Gervais for his 2022 Netflix special, Super Nature, in which he blasted cancel culture and transgenders.

During the special he joked about “old-fashioned women. They’re the ones with wombs.” And he blasted “the new women.” the “ones with beards and cocks.”

He also insisted, “I support all human rights and trans rights are human rights. Live your best life. Use your preferred pronoun.”

But added, “But meet me halfway, ladies. Lose the cock. That’s all I’m saying.”

Gervais was slammed in 2023 for calling Make-A-Wish cancer kids “baldies.” Activists ripped Gervais and demanded that Netflix censor the gag.

Last January, the comedian flamed disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, pop star Justin Timberlake, and the Hollywood “pedo ring” in jokes he says he would have made if he had been hosting this year’s Golden Globes.

“Sat in the bath wondering about what I would say if I were hosting The Golden Globes… It’s been a pretty good year for material,” Gervais wrote in an X post ahead of last year’s award show.

