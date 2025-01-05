Ricky Gervais Skewers Diddy, Hollywood ‘Pedo Ring’ in Jokes He Would’ve Made as This Year’s Golden Globes Host

Ricky Gervais roasted disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, pop star Justin Timberlake, and the Hollywood “pedo ring” in jokes he says he would’ve made had he been hosting this year’s Golden Globes.

While Gervais will not be hosting the 2025 Golden Globes, he nonetheless shared some of the jokes he would have made if he had been emceeing the awards ceremony.

“Sat in the bath wondering about what I would say if I were hosting The Golden Globes on Sunday. It’s been a pretty good year for material,” Gervais wrote in a Friday X post.

The The Office star went on to share the roasts he would have delivered at the ceremony, writing in a follow-up post, “Hello, and welcome to the 82nd Golden Globe awards. What a year it’s been.”

“Hundreds of entertainers jumped at the chance to go to The Vatican to meet The Pope. Many from Hollywood. Obviously they weren’t content with only being part of the 2nd biggest pedo ring in the world…” Gervais added.

“Justin Timberlake was convicted of Drink Driving. If he’d have gone to jail he’d have heard the words ‘Sexy Back’ a lot more often,” the comedian continued in another X post.

“Kevin Hart said that being at one of Diddy’s parties was uncomfortable, as he wouldn’t leave him alone. Eventually he had to shout ‘Imma Midget, not a child,'” the After Life star added in another follow-up X post.

As Breitbart News reported, Gervais roasted the Hollywood elite at the 2020 Golden Globes, where he called out the room full of A-list stars, directors, and producers for looking the other way for decades as disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein allegedly engaged in multiple acts of sexual assault and harassment.

The comedian also called everyone “perverts,” adding, “It was a big year for pedophile movies.”

Gervais then dragged members of Hollywood for being a “friend” of the deceased convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who he added, “obviously didn’t kill himself.”

This year’s Golden Globes will instead be hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, who said, “The way I feel about the Globes is like, what are we doing here? We’re treating this like you guys are all nominated for Nobel Prizes,” according to a report by Variety.

“I don’t think I can be as honest as I want to be, to communicate my feelings about some of these nominees that I don’t think deserve it,” Glasser added.

The 2025 Golden Globes is set to air on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. EST on CBS.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.