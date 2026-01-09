‘The Hills’ Star Spencer Pratt ‘Registered Republican’ Prior to Los Angeles Mayoral Run: ‘This Is a Non-Partisan Race’

Spencer Pratt, most known for his starring turn on the hit reality TV show The Hills, revealed that he has been a registered Republican since 2020 just after announcing his run for Mayor of Los Angeles, which he pledged will be a non-partisan race.

“I’ve been in the public eye most of my life and there isn’t any dirt you can find on me that hasn’t already been aired. Seems like the only thing people don’t know is my voter registration, so here go: I registered Republican in 2020 and never changed it,” Pratt said in an announcement on X.

“And I wasn’t going to change it now just to check a different box. This is a non-partisan race – there will be no D or R next to my name. As Mayor, I will not serve either party. I will work with anyone who wants to help the City. No labels necessary,” he added.

Pratt announced his run for mayor on Wednesday while speaking at the “They Let Us Burn” rally to commemorate the fire’s one year anniversary.

“Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I’m done waiting for someone to take real action. That’s why I am running for mayor,” he said. “But let me be clear, this just isn’t a campaign — this is a mission, and we are going to expose the system. We are going into every dark corner of L.A. politics and disinfecting the city with our light.”

“L.A. is going to be camera-ready again,” he said.

Referencing the lack of water present for firefighters on that fateful day, Pratt said, “I got more water coming outta my eyes than DWP had in both of our reservoirs.”