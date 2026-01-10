Former SNL Star Bowen Yang Warns Democrats Not to ‘Waste Your Money’ on Jasmine Crockett’s Senate Run

Actor Matt Rogers and former Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang agreed with one another that people should not “waste your money” supporting Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX)’s Senate campaign.

“Any time a politician is making it too obviously about themselves, I’m already done,” Rogers said to Yang during Wednesday’s episode of their Las Culturistas podcast, adding, “And don’t waste your money sending to Jasmine Crockett. Do not do it.”

Watch Below:

“I must agree,” Yang replied. Rogers then reiterated: “Don’t do it, you’re going to waste your money.”

Both men agreed that Crockett is unlikely to succeed in her bid for the U.S. Senate.

“Take it from someone who sent Sara Gideon, like, a ton of money in Maine,” Rogers continued. “Just don’t do it. Don’t waste your money.”

Yang chimed in, noting that money “is hard enough to come by” as it is already.

“She’s not going to win a Senate seat in Texas,” Rogers asserted. “If Beto O’Rourke couldn’t do it, Jasmine Crockett is not going to do it.”

“It’s nothing against her, it’s just that she is a politician, and that she is like, you know, like, very well-defined already. And it’s my opinion that we are going to need someone who is less defined at this moment.”

In reflecting on the 2016 election, the I Love That for You actor said, “Should we have listened to the populist message all along? Is that ultimately what would work for them? Yes.”

“It’s not going to be Gavin Newsom,” Rogers continued, pivoting to the 2028 election. “And, by the way, I’m not being fatalist about the Democrats’ chances, I’m just saying — let’s not flop by putting up what everyone said they hated in the beginning, which is an establishment, like, California Democrat.”

“It doesn’t work,” he added.

Elsewhere in their discussion, Yang shared that he regrets his past support for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

“I regret being a Hillary stan,” the High Maintenance actor said, to which Rogers replied, “I don’t regret it because I think we were trying really hard to just win.”

“I know, but I feel so silly,” Yang said.

