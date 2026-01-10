Watch: Country Singer Chris Lane Mocks Somali Fraud Scandal in Minnesota

Country music singer Chris Lane raised eyebrows Tuesday by posting a social media video mocking Democrats for the massive fraud connected to Somali daycare centers in Minnesota.

Lane posted a video to Tiktok in which he is seen carrying a fur coat from his SUV to his tour bus. He added a caption reading, “Heading out on tour realizing I could’ve just opened up a daycare in Minnesota.”

In his post, Lane added, “But then again, meeting all you beautiful people on the Life is a Highway Tour with Rascal Flatts sounds like a better deal to me.”

The “I Don’t Know About You” singer’s joke comes after months of a developing scandal in Minnesota as state-funded, Somali-run daycare centers are increasingly caught up in fraudulent use of taxpayer dollars.

Fox News reported that the video earned more than 100,000 views in less than a day on TikTok.

The Trump administration has stepped up the investigations into the massive welfare funding fraud in Minnesota and has recently moved to freeze more than ten billion in federal childcare payments and other funding for the state over fraud concerns.

“We’re committed to holding bad actors accountable, regardless of rank or office,” said a X video from Jim O’Neil, deputy secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). “Anyone who is involved in perpetrating this fraud against the American people should expect to be prosecuted.”

The Trump administration’s funding freeze is also meant as a warning to other Democrat-dominated states that are awash in fraud.

