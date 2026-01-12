‘Home Alone’ Star Daniel Stern Cited By Police for Trying to Solicit a Prostitute

Actor Daniel Stern — perhaps best known for portraying Marv Murchins, one of the main antagonists in the 1990s Home Alone film franchise — was reportedly cited by police for allegedly trying to hire an escort last month.

Police in California’s Ventura County told TMZ the actor was cited for soliciting prostitution on December 10.

Stern received the citation at a hotel in Camarillo, California, according to police documents obtained by the outlet, which added that no mug shot was taken, as the actor was not booked and had only given a ticket.

The Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York star is famous for his role as half of the bumbling burglar duo — called the Wet Bandits — alongside his more aggressive accomplice, Harry Lyme, played by legendary actor Joe Pesci.

This is not the first incident Stern has had in Ventura County in recent months.

In October, the actor was rushed to the emergency room after the Ventura County Fire Department responded to a residence in Somis, California, for a medical emergency, TMZ reported.

While the exact nature of the medical issue remains unclear, sources at the time told the outlet that Stern was soon released from the hospital, with a representative for the actor confirming that he was doing well.

Beyond playing Marv Murchins in the Home Alone film franchise, Stern is also known for playing Phil Berquist in City Slickers, as well as for being the voice of Kevin Arnold in The Wonder Years, among many other movies and television shows.

