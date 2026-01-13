Former Disney Channel Star Matt Prokop Arrested, Faces Child Pornography Charge

Former Disney Channel star Matt Prokop — known for his roles on High School Musical 3: Senior Year and Geek Charming — was arrested in Texas and is now facing a number of charges, including one for possession of child pornography.

Prokop was arrested on Christmas Eve in Texas’ Victoria County on charges of violation of bond conditions, evading, and resisting arrest, according to multiple reports.

The actor, a Victoria native, was then slapped with an additional charge of second-degree felony possession of child pornography following a warrant that was issued on New Year’s Eve, People reported.

Prokop’s arrest comes after authorities determined that the 35-year-old had violated the bond conditions tied to charges filed against him in 2024, which reportedly involved charges of resisting arrest and aggravated assault of a family member.

Police said Prokop was booked into the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Jail, where he has remained since December 24 and is being held on a $117,500 bond, KPTV reported.

Beyond playing Jimmie Zara in the 2008 Disney film, High School Musical 3, and portraying Josh Rosen in the 2011 Disney TV movie Geek Charming, Prokop also appeared in popular television shows including The Office and Hannah Montana, According his to IMDb page.

Prokop has not had an acting role since 2013, when he last appeared as Tommy in the film, April Apocalypse, a horror/romance comedy about a teen who tries to reach his crush, April, during a zombie outbreak.

The actor’s latest arrest comes years after ABC’s Modern Family star Sarah Hyland — who once dated Prokop — filed a restraining order against him, alleging physical and verbal abuse during their five-year relationship, according to multiple reports.

The two eventually split up in 2014.

