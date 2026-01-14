Joe Rogan: ‘ICE Are Villains’ After Fatal Minneapolis Shooting; ‘Are We Really Going to Be the Gestapo?’

Comedian and podcast king Joe Rogan claims “ICE are villains” after the fatal shooting of 37-year-old ICE agitator Renee Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “Are we really going to be the Gestapo?” Rogan asked.

“After that woman was shot, unfortunately — everything’s unfortunate about it — but one of the real problems is, now ICE are villains,” Rogan told Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) during Tuesday’s episode of his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“Now people are looking at them like murderers, military people that are on the streets of our city,” Rogan continued. “And they’re masked up, which is also a problem, because if you get arrested by a cop, you’re allowed to ask the cop, ‘What is your name and badge number?'”

“If you get arrested by an ICE agent, you have no such right,” the podcaster added. “They’re wearing a mask. They don’t have to tell you shit — that’s a problem on our city streets, right? Because you could also pretend to be an ICE agent.”

Rogan then dove into an anecdote, recalling a 2024 crime in which a former UPS employee dressed in company uniform, apparently to make it easier to gain access to a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, home, where he ended up killing three people.

“If you could pretend to be a UPS driver, for sure, you could pretend to be an ICE agent, especially since they’re completely anonymous,” Rogan surmised.

“It’s not like it’s impossible to fake their logo, right?” he added. “It’s pretty easy. It just says ‘ICE,’ you know? How hard is that? You could easily imagine armed gangs pretending to be ICE agents, robbing people.”

Watch Below:

However, Rogan extrapolating from one isolated UPS-related incident to speculate about potential ICE impersonations is an anecdotal fallacy that fails to provide evidence of an actual pattern.

While an anecdote can illustrate a point, it does not prove one. For example, if the same logic was to be applied to police officers — who also wear identifiable vests and badges — one would have to make the same point based on far more documented impersonation cases.

While still rare, there were multiple police impersonator arrests in 2025 alone.

Moreover, Rogan’s “pretty easy” claim is a non sequitur that doesn’t logically invalidate ICE’s role or make them more “anonymous” than other agencies, as all uniformed authorities face impersonation risk.

Paul responded to Rogan, saying, “I think you could make an argument, when you’re working right along the border or at night with large groups, that there’s a lawlessness to the cartels that hiding the identities of ICE along the border.”

The senator went on to suggest, “It’s a little harder to make the argument” when ICE agents are not working along the U.S. border.

“It’s complicated, obviously, but it’s also very ugly to watch someone shoot a U.S. citizen — especially a woman — in the face,” Rogan said of Good’s fatal shooting, adding that while the ICE agent “had almost been run over,” the incident “just looked horrific to me.”

The podcast host did, however, concede to the notion that Good “seemed like she was out of her fucking mind.”

“That lady seemed crazy, and didn’t she move there specifically to get involved in all this?” Rogan asked, adding, “She didn’t seem mentally healthy, but does that mean she should be shot in the head?”

Rogan also said he can “see the point of view of the people who say, ‘You don’t want militarized people in the streets, just roaming around, snatching people up,'” before bizarrely comparing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to Adolf Hitler’s Gestapo.

“Are we really going to be the Gestapo? ‘Where’s your papers?’ Is that what we’ve come to?” Rogan inquired.

Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz lobbed a similar smear against (ICE) agents, saying they are acting like “Trump’s Modern Gestapo.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.