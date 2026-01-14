Jon Stewart: Clintons Should ‘Abso-F**king-Lutely’ Comply With Epstein Subpoenas and Testify Before Congress

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show host Jon Stewart said former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady Hillary Clinton should “abso-fucking-lutely” comply with Epstein-related subpoenas.

After being asked if he believes the Clintons should “comply with the subpoena from the House Oversight Committee’s investigation” into Jeffrey Epstein, Stewart replied, “I absolutely do” during Tuesday’s episode of The Weekly Show podcast.

Stewart, however, added an asterisk to his assertion, going on to claim that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has not met a set deadline to release all of the Epstein files following a congressional vote ordering their release.

“But why should they comply if the Department of Justice is not complying with releasing the files?” the former host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show said. “Like, is compliance a kind of specialized individual indigenous opportunity or should it be universal?”

“I mean, the Department Justice has subpoenaed them to testify in the Jeffrey Epstein case, while not complying with releasing the files, so how does that comport?” Stewart inquired.

“But do I personally think they should comply? Abso-fucking-lutely,” he added. “Absolutely, and if they’ve got something to hide or nefarious, yes, we should know about all this. This is bonkers how long this is going on.”

Later, Stewart added, “Absolutely they should comply, and the Department of Justice should comply, and these victims of this heinous case should finally get some of the justice and peace that they deserve.”

As Breitbart News reported, Bill Clinton is under contempt of Congress after he was a no-show for his scheduled deposition before the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday morning.

Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, who was scheduled to appear on Wednesday, also defied the bipartisan subpoena, skipping her deposition, according to multiple reports.

Last month, Breitbart News outlined the Clintons’ ongoing resistance, noting they had declined multiple offers to schedule live testimony and instead offered sworn written statements.

The former First Family’s attorney, David Kendall, insisted Hillary Clinton has “no personal knowledge of Epstein or Maxwell’s criminal activities,” and “never flew on his aircraft” nor “visited his island,” as well as claimed that Bill Clinton had not spoken to Epstein in more than twenty years.

