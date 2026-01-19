Nicki Minaj Slams ‘Disgusting’ Don Lemon After He Joined Anti-ICE Invasion of Minnesota Church: ‘I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!’

Rap megastar Nicki Minaj didn’t mince words calling for disgraced former CNN anchor Don Lemon to be thrown in jail after he and his film crew joined a group of anti-ICE agitators who stormed into a Minnesota church during service on Sunday chanting “Hands up, Don’t shoot,” and “ICE out.”

“DON ‘COCK SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING. HOW DARE YOU?,” Nicki Minaj wrote in a fiery X post. “I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!”

The Grammy-winning crooner was reacting to Lemon, who posted a nearly seven hour video of himself embedded with a group of anti-ICE organizers before, during, and after they crashed the Sunday morning service at Cities Church in Minneapolis, creating a scene that lead pastor Jonathan Parnell called an “unacceptable” disturbance of “a public gathering of Christians in worship.”

Within hours of Lemon’s video going viral, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon released a statement of her own on X saying “The @CivilRights is investigating the potential violations of the federal FACE Act by these people desecrating a house of worship and interfering with Christian worshippers.”

The FACE Act “prohibits the use or threat of force and physical obstruction that injures, intimidates, or interferes with a person seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services or to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship.”

Lemon denied being part of the anti-ICE mob and attacked Minaj, calling for her deportation.

Dhillon also said the DOJ is weighing whether to charge Don Lemon for his involvement in the protest.

