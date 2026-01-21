Chris Pratt Not Worried About AI Actress Tilly Norwood: ‘All Bulls**t,’ ‘I Don’t Know Who This Bitch Is’

Chris Pratt says he is not worried about AI-generated actress Tilly Norwood. “I don’t know who this bitch is,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star said, calling the entertainment industry’s fear that artificial intelligence will end up replacing actors “all bullshit.”

“I don’t feel like someone’s gonna replace me that’s AI,” Pratt told Variety on the red carpet at Tuesday’s New York City premiere of Mercy, adding, “I heard this Tilly Norwood thing, I think that’s all bullshit. I’ve never seen her in a movie. I don’t know who this bitch is.”

“It’s all fake until it’s something,” Pratt continued, before going on to say that he believes AI is “an amazing tool,” that, “in the right hands could really help people to tell stories.”

“It’s inevitably going to disrupt the industry,” the Parks and Recreation star said. “We’re in the midst of an intellectual revolution. We are not the first or last industry to be disrupted by AI, and I think we just [need to] keep trucking forward.”

Pratt added that “great filmmakers are going to keep making great films, and they’re going to probably implement these tools if it helps streamline production.”

“If it helps bring the cost of production down, it’s inevitable,” he reiterated.

Watch Below:

Nonetheless, Pratt said he doesn’t think AI is “going to replace the human soul” of a director, writer, actor, or singer “or any of this stuff that requires human yearning and suffering and vision and art.”

“There’s a soul to soul connection when you’re watching a movie,” the Jurassic World star insisted, adding that viewers “might not be able to put your finger on what you’re digesting,” but people’s hearts still “connect to the material.”

“We might not fully comprehend that sense, but it’s there,” he said. “And the absence of a true connection, it’s just not going to feel right. It’s not going to feel good and we’re going to be missing something.”

“We might not be able to fully articulate what we’re missing, but I think it’s the human soul,” the The Terminal List actor asserted, adding, “That gives me comfort.”

As Breitbart News reported, Tilly Norwood is an AI-generated actress whose creation sparked outrage among members of the entertainment industry, who expressed fears that the use of artificial intelligence will end up replacing them.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.