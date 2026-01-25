Natalie Portman Calls Trump Officials ‘The Worst of the Worst of Humanity’ amid Illegal Immigration Crackdown in Minnesota

Hollywood star Natalie Portman hit out at Trump administration officials on Saturday in the hours after an armed man was shot and killed by a federal agent in Minneapolis amid an illegal immigration crackdown.

The Oscar winner told a crowd at the Sundance Film Festival: “What’s going on in our country right now is absolutely horrific, with the federal government, Trump’s government, Kristi Noem, ICE…”

She added to Deadline, “What they’re doing is really the worst of the worst of humanity.”

The Black Swan actor continued, “Then you also have the best of the best of humanity, for the way people are showing up for each other, in community, and Americans coming out to support each other, protect each other, and fight against injustice.”

Portman clarified her thoughts by saying, “I could not be prouder to be American right now, by the way the Americans are acting, and I couldn’t be sadder to be American right now by the way that the government is acting.”

Popstar Olivia Rodrigo also made her position on the matter clear through her Instagram Stories, where she posted: “ICEs actions are unconscionable but we are not powerless. Our actions matter. I stand with Minnesota.”

As Breitbart News reported, chaos exploded across a South Minneapolis community on Saturday after the Border Patrol agent‑involved shooting.

Large crowds surged into the streets, swarmed federal personnel, and clashed with agents attempting to secure the scene.

Breitbart’s Bob Price reports what began as a rapid gathering of onlookers quickly devolved into a volatile confrontation, with agitators blocking roads, surrounding vehicles, and forcing federal officers into defensive positions amid a fast‑escalating wave of unrest.

The riot broke out after federal agents shot an armed man near a local donut shop, Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported. Officials reported the agents were “conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault.”

The report says the man had approached the agents with a 9mm handgun before the incident unfolded.