Video: Glenn Close Rants About Being ‘Outraged and Sickened’ by the ‘Trump Regime’

Actress Glenn Close unleashed on a fallacy-filled rant saying she feels “outraged and sickened” over “what is happening under the Trump regime” on Sunday.

The Hillbilly Elegy star expressed her thoughts in a video released on social media in response to Border Patrol agents shooting Alex Pretti during an altercation in Minneapolis.

“I have watched our democracy being systematically disemboweled and torn apart along with the institutions, which in the near past, though never perfect, have stabilized our society and supported the American people,” Close said.

“I am outraged and sickened by what is happening under the Trump regime. The cruelty, inhumanity, and arrogance, the voracious corruption, the cowardice, the sickening hypocrisy, the blatant manipulation of facts, and now, the cold-blooded murder of American citizens,” she added.

Other celebrities have expressed similar thoughts about ICE this. As Breitbart News reported, Natalie Portman called Trump’s government “absolutely horrific.”

“What they’re doing is really the worst of the worst of humanity,” she said. “Then you also have the best of the best of humanity, for the way people are showing up for each other, in community, and Americans coming out to support each other, protect each other, and fight against injustice.”

“I could not be prouder to be American right now, by the way the Americans are acting, and I couldn’t be sadder to be American right now by the way that the government is acting,” she added.

Actress Olivia Wilde also told Variety on the Sundance red carpet that she is “appalled and sickened” by ICE.

“We can’t go another day just sort of accepting this as our new norm. It’s outrageous. People are being murdered,” Wilde said. “And, I don’t want to normalize seeing people being murdered on the internet. On film. It’s hideous. And so if we can do anything out here to support the movement to cast ICE out, to delegitimize this unbelievably criminal organization, then that’s what we should be doing.”