Ariana Grande, Katy Perry Among Hollywood Celebrities Pushing Fans to Urge Congress to Defund ICE

Pop stars Ariana Grande and Katy Perry were among several celebrities urging their fans to call up their representatives demanding they defund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Grande shared with her 372 million followers on Instagram a guide for people to contact their representatives along with a script for what they should say.

Actress Kerry Washington (Django Unchained) urged her 7.6 million followers on Instagram to take action against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

“We pay their salaries with our tax dollars, so let’s fucking go,” Washington said in a video. “You are not powerless over what’s happening in Minnesota. There’s something that I can do about it. There’s something that you can do about it. Right now.”

Likewise, singer Katy Perry told her 205 million followers to “turn anger into action.”

Following the shooting death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, several celebrities have spoken out against ICE.

“We are horrified by the images coming out of Minneapolis. It’s hard to watch and hard to believe this is America,” Dave Matthews Band declared this week.

“If ICE wasn’t in Minneapolis, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti would still be alive today,” the band added.

Actor John Stamos also said in a statement that “what I’m seeing from ICE feels cruel. I don’t need it explained away or reframed. I trust my own eyes!”

“When people are treated like threats instead of human beings, when fear is the tactic, something is broken,” he said. “‘Stay in your lane, actor’ doesn’t apply when basic humanity is the lane. This is all of our lane! I’m tired of the hypocrisy, too. The speed of the cycle has erased shame. Harm happens, outrage flashes, then we move on like nothing stuck.”

“But it sticks,” he concluded, “This doesn’t feel right, and staying quiet feels worse. Lately, it feels like the bad guys are winning. Maybe the least we can do is not look away.”