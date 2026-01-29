Hudson: Leftist Ghouls and Freaks Are Firing Up the Melania Hate Machine in the Hopes of Tanking Her Upcoming Film

The leftist hate for Melania ahead of its debut in theaters worldwide on January 30th has kicked into overdrive with attacks appearing to be timed to hurt the film’s opening weekend box office. “It’s the kind of freakish, ghoulish activity from the left that you can set your watch too,” Breitbart News Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson said Wednesday on The Alex Marlow Show on the Salem Radio Network.

“Specifically the leftist social media machine Occupy Democrats — I hate to say their names but you have to name the devil to shame the devil — it’s one of the largest left-wing platforms on social media,” Hudson explained. “They’re promoting photos cropping up across the country from LA to New York of people defiling the posters that Amazon put up to promote the Melania film.”

“They’re attacking it. They’re indulging the attacks,” Marlow said, “The left is firing up a hate machine in hopes of tanking the movie.”

Hudson noted how the left and the press snubbing Melania Trump is nothing new. Infamously Vogue Magazine refused to put Mrs. Trump on its cover while bestowing that honor on Hilary Clinton, Michelle Obama, and Kamala Harris.

“This is the same media that has made Melania Trump the most shortchanged First Lady in American history,” Hudson said.

“To Amazon MGM Studios’ credit they have put up posters in many of the worldwide jurisdictions that the movie is opening in. They lit up the Sphere in Las Vegas with an incredible display to promote the movie and there has been a big media splash in terms of promotion from Amazon. Folks can go see it in theaters this Friday.”

Indeed, there’s no reason Melania can’t open and reign as a number one box office hit this weekend, Hudson said, explaining that the right has helped push conservative content into the number one spot in the past.

“We’ve seen this with songs like Aaron Lewis’ “Am I the Only One” and Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town.” Both of those songs, Alex, dominated the charts without major radio play,” Hudson explained. “So we have proof of concept. When conservatives and American patriots see content that reflects their values we don’t actually need the permission of the elite media to make that content dominate and push into the mainstream.”

Melania opens in theaters nationwide on Friday January 30th.