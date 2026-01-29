Video: Lady Gaga Pauses Tokyo Concert to Smear and Lie About ICE

Pop star Lady Gaga halted her concert in Tokyo, Japan, this week to bash the United States and reel off false claims about the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) back in the states.

On Wednesday evening, the “Bad Romance” singer told the Japanese audience that she wanted to ” take a second to talk about something that’s extremely important,” before doling out false characterizations of ICE and Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“I want to take a second to talk about something that’s extremely important to me. Something important to people all over the world and especially in America right now,” she exclaimed from the stage. “In a couple of days, I’m gonna be heading home and my heart is aching thinking about the people, the children, the families, all over America, who are being mercilessly targeted by ICE. I’m thinking about all of their pain and how their lives are being destroyed right in front of us.”

“I’m also thinking about Minnesota,” she continued, “and everyone back at home who is living in so much fear and searching for answers on what we all should do. When entire communities lose their sense of safety and belonging, it breaks something in all of us. I hope that you’ll all stand with us tonight. I know we’re not in America right now, but we are with our community and we love you.”

Gaga then dedicated the song “Come to Mama” to “everyone who is suffering, to everyone who’s feeling alone and helpless, anyone who’s lost a loved one and is it having a difficult time, an impossible time, seeing when the end will be near.”

“We need to get back to a place of safety and peace and accountability,” she concluded. “Good people shouldn’t have to fight so hard and risk their lives for well-being and respect and I hope, I hope our leaders are listening. I hope you’re listening to us ask you to change your course of action swiftly and have mercy on everyone in our country. At a time where it doesn’t feel like it’s easy to have hope, it is my community and my friends, my family that hold me up. So, I would like to sing a song that does have some hope in it, to try to give us a little bit tonight.”

The “Rain on Me” singer did not speak up for the thousands of Americans who have been raped and murdered by Joe Biden’s wave of illegal aliens. In fact, Gaga endorsed Joe Biden who is fully responsible for throwing the southern border wide open and allowed tens of millions of criminal illegal aliens to flood the country., putting us all in danger, and spurring Donald Trump to launch his massive deportation policy.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston