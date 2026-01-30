Nolte: Disgraced Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Arrested for Church Riot

Don Lemon, a disgraced former CNN anchor, was arrested Thursday night in Los Angeles, according to news reports.

Lemon’s attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement released Friday morning:

Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy award. Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done. The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable. Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case. This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.

Hopefully, Don will fight these charges until he’s bankrupt. He spent the night in police custody and is expected to make a court appearance Friday morning.

Far-left CBS News says the FBI and HIS (Homeland Security) conducted the arrest in Los Angeles. The specific charges have not been released, but it is believed he will be charged with what’s known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, or the Enforcement Act of 1871, which outlaws interfering with civil rights, like religious worship.

Lemon was part of a gang of January 18 rioters who stormed St. Paul’s Cities Church earlier this month. The Trump administration said this was a violation of the FACE Act. Lemon defended himself, saying he was only covering the riot and not a participant.

WATCH: Anti-ICE Protesters Invade a Church in Minnesota

The rioters said they were motivated by the discovery that one of the church pastors is an ICE official, and Democrats in the Confederate State of Minnesota remain enraged over the fact that ICE is arresting and deporting murderers, pedophiles, rapists, drug dealers, and gangbangers.

A Department of Justice attempt to arrest Lemon last week was foiled by an appellate court in the U.S. District Court in Minnesota that refused to sign off on the arrest warrant. Per CBS, this arrest warrant was the result of a grand jury indictment.

