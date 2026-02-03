Actress Debra Messing Blasts Mamdani’s Winter Storm Response: ‘The Streets Are a Disaster,’ Uncleared After a Week

Actress Debra Messing publicly denounced openly socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s response to the recent arctic storm, saying the streets have been a disaster going on nearly a week.

The Will & Grace star shared in a post on X that she had been sitting in a taxi for well over an hour due to the unyielding congestion caused by the storm.

“Sitting in a taxi trying to get to an appointment. Should take 20 minutes, we are at an hour and ten minutes and counting. The streets are a disaster. It hasn’t snowed in 5 days and the streets still haven’t been cleared,” she said.

Messing even noted that an ambulance had been brought to a standstill with the sirens still blaring.

“Poor ambulance sitting in essentially a parking lot with sirens going. I’m praying for the person needing emergency care. I’ve lived here for 15 years (this go around) and this has never happened. The plows have always worked around the clock to get the city back to working.”

While not mentioning the newly-anointed mayor by name, she gave a subtle hint.

“Wonder what happened?” she asked rhetorically. “Hang in there, New Yorkers.”

Messing, who is Jewish and who has repeatedly denounced the sudden rise in antisemitism following the October 7 attack on Israel in 2023, publicly opposed Zohran Mamdani during his candidacy due to his outspoken views in opposition to the Jewish state.

“Will & Grace star Debra Messing shared a viral meme on Election Day Tuesday, to her 1.4 million Instagram followers, calling newly elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani an ‘actual Communist Jihadist,” Breitbart News reported in November of last year.

“The meme gained viral steam on social media after being promoted by The Persian Jewess Instagram account showed a fake voter ballot listing two candidates as ‘As a Democrat. Just a Democrat’ and the other as ‘An actual communist jihadist. A literal Karl Marx-quoting, America-hating jihadist,'” it added.

