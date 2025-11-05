Actress Debra Messing Shares Viral Meme Calling Zohran Mamdani a ‘Communist Jihadist’

Will & Grace star Debra Messing shared a viral meme on Election Day Tuesday, to her 1.4 million Instagram followers, calling newly elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani an “actual Communist Jihadist.”

The meme gained viral steam on social media after being promoted by The Persian Jewess Instagram account showed a fake voter ballot listing two candidates as “A Democrat. Just a Democrat” and the other as “An actual communist jihadist. A literal Karl Marx-quoting, America-hating jihadist.”

Messing, who has been a loud supporter of Israel and who has shown her support for Andrew Cuomo’s mayoral campaign, shared the meme with her followers on Tuesday. The left-wing actress received a fair bit of backlash online for sharing the post.

Messing, who backed Joe Biden in 2020, spent the weeks leading up to the election speaking out against Mamdani, endorsing Cuomo as a candidate with “decades of experience” to lead a New York City she says “doesn’t feel safe right now.”

“I understand the passion behind Mamdani. He’s young and enthusiastic but he has never had a job, he’s 33 years old, and New York City is the financial center of our country,” Messing said. “And I don’t think he has the experience for the job.”

Rarely does the political messaging from liberal Hollywood stars like Debra Messing align with that of Republican Congressional leadership, until Mamdani.

“Commie Mamdani’s win in New York City marks the death of the Democrat party as we once knew it,” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer told Breitbart News on Tuesday tonight. “His communist agenda will run America’s largest city straight into the ground, while Democrats in Congress sit idly by because they either agree or are too terrified of their virulent base to speak up. The election results in NYC prove the trend we’ve all been witnessing: pro-terrorist, Marxist radicals are now the Left’s mainstream.”

Democrat Socialist Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani handily won the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday, defeating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.