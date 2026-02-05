Comedian Ben Bankas Calls Out Minnesota Venue for Canceling 6 Sold-Out Shows over Backlash in Response to Renee Good Joke: ‘F**k ’em’

Comedian Ben Bankas called out a Minnesota venue for canceling six of his sold-out shows over backlash in response to a joke he made about 37-year-old ICE agitator Renee Good. “Fuck ’em,” Bankas said. “They were pussying out because they got a weird voicemail from a liberal.”

“I just found out that my shows were canceled in Minnesota,” Bankas told his audience while performing in a comedy club last week, adding that the shows had been scheduled to take place this past Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in St. Paul.

“We sold out six shows in Minnesota,” the comedian continued.

“And they canceled it because… honestly, I don’t know why,” Bankas added, before taking a moment to pause and look at his audience, which elicited laughter in the venue.

At that point, one fan in the comedy club shouted, “Fuck ’em!”

“Well, yeah, fuck ’em, obviously,” Bankas replied, adding that he told the venue to pay him for canceling half a dozen of his sold-out shows.

“They were pussying out because they got a weird voicemail from a liberal being like, ‘Are you really gonna have a guy on your fucking stage that made a joke about fucking Renee Good?'” the comedian added.

Bankas uploaded video of the skit to his Instagram, writing in the caption that he is “working on a new venue and dates for the fine people of Minnesota.”

The Laugh Camp Comedy Club in St. Paul, Minnesota, abruptly canceled six of the comedian’s shows, according to multiple reports.

The cancelation came after a viral clip of Bankas’ comedy skit — in which he made a joke about 37-year-old ICE agitator Renee Good, who was fatally shot by a federal agent after hitting him with her car — sparked outrage.

“Her last name was Good. That’s what I said after they shot her,” the comedian quipped during one of his January shows in Poughkeepsie, New York.

In the clip, which has since racked up millions of views, Bankas also referred to Good’s wife as a “dog,” and called the ICE agitator “retarded.”

“Based on threats and feedback we all realized a little club like ours is not equipped or able to provide the level of security needed to keep everyone safe,” club owner Bill Collins told Fox News.

“Even cops were asking us not to put them in the middle of a street protest being planned outside the club,” Collins added.

Bankas — who was born in Toronto and now lives in Austin, Texas — currently hosts The Tanakas Show on YouTube.

