Brad Arnold, 3 Doors Down Frontman, Dies at 47

Feb. 7 (UPI) 3 Doors Down announced Saturday that the band’s lead singer Brad Arnold has died at the age of 47.

“With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after a courageous battle with cancer,” his bandmates posted on Instagram.

“Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners.”

Last May, 3 Doors Down canceled its concert tour after Arnold announced he was being treated for Stage 4 kidney cancer that spread to his lungs.

“We serve a mighty God and he can overcome anything. I have no fear,” Arnold said at the time.

“I really sincerely am not scared of it at all, but it is going to force us to cancel our tour this summer. We’re sorry for that and I’d love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get.”

The band is known for its songs “Kryptonite,” “Loser,” “Be Like That,” and “Here Without You.”