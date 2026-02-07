Former The Hills star Spencer Pratt, who is now running for Los Angeles mayor, is calling for several L.A. Fire Department officials to be fired after news broke that Mayor Karen Bass ordered the watering down of the after-action report following the crippling wildfires of January 2025.

In a video posted by a FOXLA reporter, Pratt pledged to root out and publicize all the failures that led to the disastrous fire.

“We’re going to find out what failures the mayor and LAFD and the state parks and everyone involved to those 12 people burning alive, 7,000 structures [destroyed],” he says in the video. “There’s no looking forward until we get the answers and the people that are responsible are fired. That includes the fire chief, the fire battalion chief, that includes the mayor, it includes anybody that had anything to do with [the failed fire. response].”

As Breitbart News reported in December, the initial after-action report released by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) showed multiple deletions and redactions to soften its many failures in responding to the fires that destroyed the homes and businesses of thousands of residents, and left more than two dozen people dead.

The report allegedly went through several revisions to delete more negative aspects and to make it seem that the LAFD and the city had handled the crisis better than it actually did.

Pratt also filed on Wednesday to run for L.A. mayor against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and is promising to get to the bottom of the whole fire response mess if he is elected.

Pratt slammed Bass for spending billions of city tax dollars on homelessness, yet every year the problem gets worse, and promised to audit the city’s spending and budget.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston