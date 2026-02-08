Fans Bash Bad Bunny’s ‘Boring’ Super Bowl Halftime Show, Slam Spanish Language Performance

Many fans took to social media to bash the NFL’s Halftime Show featuring Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny for being mostly in Spanish and even for being “boring.”

The show was bound to be controversial for many, and the discussion over the rabidly anti-ICE and anti-Trump singer raged for months ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. Rap star Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was blasted by many social media users for a “boring” show that was “the worst” Halftime show ever.

Bad Bunny has consistently refused to perform his music in English, and the 2026 Halftime Show was no exception. And that set a lot of football fans off, as well:

Sports entrepreneur Clay Travis also ripped the show for not being in English, writing, “Would any other country in the world have their signature cultural event in a foreign language? I legit have no idea what just happened.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston