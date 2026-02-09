Lee Brice Rocks Halftime Performance with ‘COUNTRY NOWADAYS’: A Stirring Anthem for Faith, Family, and American Freedom

Sandwiched in between two #1 songs Drinking Class and Hard to Love, Country superstar Lee Brice stopped his performance at TPSUSA’s All-American Halftime show for just a few seconds…just long enough to say one thing:

“Charlie, he gave people microphones so they could say what was on their mind. This is what’s on mine.”

And what was on Brice’s mind was a brand new song coming out on a brand new record. With just an acoustic guitar and a voice that you not only feel, you believe, the South Carolina native launched into Country Nowadays, a song that feels like an intimately musical and lyrical yearning of a man who just wants to live his life at a time when so many are hellbent on telling others how to live theirs.

Brice wrote Country Nowadays along with another Nashville hitmaker Matt Alderman and rising star writer, Nate Kenyon. The songwriting trio cover a lot of ground lyrically, hitting on multiple themes that some folks might call provocative but others would call common sense.

I just wanna grow my corn feed my dogs wear my boots

Not turn the TV on and sit and watch the evening news

And be told if I tell my own daughter that little boys ain’t little girls

I’ll be up the creek in hot water in this cancel your ass world



The songwriters paint a vivid picture of the desire for a simple life in complicated times where lines are made blurry only by those who are trying to blur them. But when you hear this song and you read the lyrics below…there’s nothing blurry about being country. There’s nothing controversial about family, faith, and freedom…and that’s as clear as day to singer/songwriter Lee Brice.

Country Nowadays is available to PRE-SAVE right now.

BRICE PERFORMS COUNTRY NOWADAYS AT TPUSA HALFTIME SHOW

I just wanna catch my fish drive my truck drink my beer

And not wake up to see all this stuff I don’t wanna hear

Like the same kind of gun I hunt with just killed another man

When the only thing mine ever shot was a deer from my deer stand

I just wanna grow my corn feed my dogs wear my boots

Not turn the TV on and sit and watch the evening news

And be told if I tell my own daughter that little boys ain’t little girls

I’ll be up the creek in hot water in this cancel your ass world

It ain’t easy being country in this country nowadays

The direction the fingers point when everything goes up in flames

Saying I’m some right-wing devil ’cause I was small town Jesus raised

It ain’t easy being country in this country nowadays

I just wanna cut my grass watch my games say my prayers

Not get a picture of a flag up in flames as people cheer

Yeah the same one my granddaddy fought for being stepped on like it’s trash

And I’m a downright hateful monster if I back the blue and badge

It ain’t easy being country in this country nowadays

The direction the fingers point when everything goes up in flames

Saying I’m some right wing devil ’cause I was red letter Jesus raised

It ain’t easy being country in this country nowadays

All I do is mind my business live my life the best I can

Try to be a real good husband a real good daddy a real good man

But because I have my morals and a small town point of view

You assume that you don’t like me means that I don’t like you too

It ain’t easy being country in this country nowadays

The direction the fingers point when everything goes up in flames

Saying I’m some right wing devil ’cause I was gospel Jesus raised

It ain’t easy being country in this country nowadays

In this country nowadays

PRE-SAVE COUNTRY NOWADAYS

FOLLOW LEE BRICE on INSTAGRAM

FOLLOW JON KAHN on INSTAGRAM

BREITBART WITH LEE BRICE EN ROUTE TO TPUSA HALFTIME SHOW

Lee Brice has become one of Country music’s biggest stars garnering nine #1 radio singles: A Woman Like You, Hard to Love, I Drive Your Truck, I Don’t Dance, Drinking Class, Rumor, I Hope You’re Happy Now, One of Them Girls, and Memory I Don’t Mess With. He’s won numerous ACM and CMA awards, been nominated for a Grammy, an Emmy and has amassed over 12 billion career streams.