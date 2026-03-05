An 82-year-old widower who had been trying to improve safety at a Colorado intersection where his wife was fatally struck during a morning run in 2024 died in a car crash in same location.

Gerry Goldberg, who lobbied local officials for a traffic light to be installed at an intersection where his wife of 32 years, Andie Goldberg, was killed, died on Monday in a two-car collision in the very same spot, according to a report by First Coast News.

A total of 432 people had signed Goldberg’s petition for the traffic light, which was then sent to the City Councils for both Cherry Hills Village City Council and Greenwood Village Council late last year.

The intersection — of East Belleview Avenue and South Franklin Street — is located in both Cherry Hills Village and Greenwood Village, Colorado.

The petition had also asked for the traffic light to be named “Andie’s light” in honor of the 82-year-old’s late wife.

“I would like to think that Andie’s tragic death could have some positive outcome by ensuring the future safety of others using Belleview and being able to cross or turn onto it safely,” Goldberg told city council members just months before his death.

In November, he told 9NEWS, “It would give me a great deal of resolve for closure in the loss of my wife — that she didn’t die for no reason, that something good has come out of this,” when explaining why the traffic light was important to him.

On Monday, Goldberg was on his way to meet his cousin, Gloria, for lunch at a deli in south Denver.

“He wasn’t there,” Gloria, who noted that Goldberg is usually early for their meetups, told First Coast News. “I tried to call him. I tried to text him. No answer. No answer at all.”

“He never showed,” she added. “I went home with a very empty feeling that something was askew because that was not like him.”

Later that day, her worst fears were confirmed when Goldberg’s sister called to tell her he had died in a car crash.

Gloria was shocked to learn that her cousin was killed at the same intersection where his wife died two years earlier.

“I don’t know what to tell you about that,” she said. “Whether it’s a spiritual thing or exactly just what happened because to have it happen in exactly the same place, to me, it’s just… it’s almost like science fiction.”

