Pop Star Doja Cat: ‘If You’re a Celebrity, Shut the F**k Up’ About Politics

Rapper-singer Doja Cat took to social media to tell celebrities to “shut the fuck up,” adding, “Nobody wants to hear your fucking shit.”

“This is a public service announcement,” the “Agora Hills” singer said prior to dipping a spoon into a bowl and taking several bites of something while audibly chewing, before finishing her sentence. “If you’re a celebrity, shut the fuck up.”

“Nobody wants to hear your fucking shit,” Doja Cat continued, in what was either an ironic moment or an admission that the “Need To Know” singer does not consider herself a celebrity.

“Be mysterious. Stop letting people in on your life,” the 30-year-old rapper added between bites. “Have more mystique. The more they see of you, the less they’ll want.”

In 2024, Doja Cat failed to follow her own advice to “shut the fuck up” when she referred to her fans’ children as a “mistake” and demanded they leave their kids at home when attending her concerts.

“[I don’t know] what the fuck you think this is but i don’t make music for children so leave your kids at home motherfucker,” she wrote in an X post at the time.

“I’m rapping about cum why are you bringing your offspring to my show,” the “Paint The Town Red” singer continued in a follow-up post.

In a third X post, Doja Cat wrote, “Rappin about eatin dick and pissin on his v-cut,” adding, “leave your mistake at home.”

In 2022, however, the rapper did, in fact, offer a bit of mystery as to what she was thinking when she remained silent amid outrage over Balenciaga’s scandal involving BDSM-themed child ads while attending the brand’s show at Paris Fashion Week.

