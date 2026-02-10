Country Singer Zach Bryan Attacks Erika Kirk and TPUSA Over ‘All America Halftime Show’

Country music artist Zach Bryan posted, then deleted, an attack on Kid Rock and Turning Point USA on Instagram in the wake of the TPUSA “All America Halftime Show” during Super Bowl Sunday.

“I don’t care what side you’re on,” the 29-year-old singer wrote, according to the Daily Mail. “A bunch of adults throwing temper tantrums and their own halftime show is embarrassing as hell and the most cringe shit on the planet.”

Bryan soon deleted the message, reports say.

That was not the only attack Bryan delivered to the TPUSA event and rocker Kid Rock and their fans.

In another Instagram post, Bryan posted an image of a person putting their hand up over a TV showing the Bad Bunny Halftime show while holding a phone with Kid Rock’s TPUSA performance in the other hand. Bryan wrote, “What Kid Rock actually thinks is happening across America” on the post.

Bryan then attacked the people in his comments, calling them “douchebags.”

“Bro the irony in how upset a bunch of middle aged douchebags are in my DM’s this morning hahahahah,” he wrote.

Bryan was added to a Super Bowl concert held at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday when the event’s first choice, singer Luke Combs, had to cancel because he is a expecting a child any day.

The “With Heaven” singer had flirted with being a Trump fan not long ago, but has since begun a drive to the left. The former Navy man had stood for photos with President Trump at the Super Bowl in 2025 and even praised Trump in 2024 after the President suffered a bullet graze to the ear in an assassination attempt.

However, in October, Bryan teased the release of an Anti-ICE song that he eventually released in January.

He also earned backlash after attacking police officers during an arrest in 2023, though he later backtracked and said he was wrong.

