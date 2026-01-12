Country Singer Zach Bryan Releases Full Anti-ICE Song About ‘The Fading of the Red, White, and Blue’

Country Star Zach Bryan, who had long-avoided political content in his music, has finally released his song attacking ICE and ripping President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Bryan released a teaser of the song in October that caused many of his fans to blast him for being pro-illegal migrant and anti-police.

The song, entitled ‘Bad News,” starts out trying to make Bryan look like a tough guy and saying he didn’t “wake up dead or in jail” that morning. The verse notes that he is “missing” his girlfriend, says the cops came, and then features Bryan calling the police “cocky motherfuckers.”

Bryan has now released the full song on Youtube:

But in the next verse, he goes after ICE and Donald Trump’s immigration policies, and accuses ICE of “busting down” people’s doors, scaring kids. He is giving the “middle finger” to the government, and then claims that America is “fading” because of it all.

“And ICE is gonna come, bust down your door

Try to build a house no one builds no more

But I got a telephone

Kids are all scared and all alone

The Boss stopped bumping, the rock stopped rolling

The middle fingers rising and it won’t stop showing

I got some bad news

The fading of the red, white and blue”

After he released the teaser for the song, Bryan was hit with a backlash over it all. And he quickly came out to claim that his message was being “misconstrued” on social media.

In an Instagram Story, Bryan said that reactions he received on social media has “not only embarrassed but kind of scared” him.

“I served this country, I love this country and the song itself is about all of us coming out of this divided space,” Bryan wrote. “I wasn’t speaking as a politician or some great-than-thou a–hole, just a 29-year-old man who is just as confused as everyone else.”

Bryan also said that the full song “hits at both sides of the aisle,” adding that the negative responses prove “how devastatingly divided we all are.”

The Department of Homeland Security ripped the country singer by posting a video and using his song “Revival” to accompany footage of Border Patrol and ICE agents doing their job and rounding up detainees.

Zach Bryan has now joined the pro-illegal alien side of the country’s most consequential political debate. The question is, will his fans continue supporting him for it?

Bryan has had some run-ins with police himself. He was arrested in Oklahoma in September of 2023 and hit with charges of obstruction of investigation.

He later told fans that he was in the wrong with how he reacted during a traffic stop.

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” he wrote.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around,” he continued.

The following year, Bryan earned praise when he posted about his respect for law enforcement and lamented the death of New York Police Department (NYPD) officer Jonathan Diller.

Now Bryan seems to be moving away from supporting law enforcement.

