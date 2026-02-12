Bud Cort, ‘Harold and Maude’ Icon, Dead at 77

(UPI) — Harold and Maude and M*A*S*H* actor Bud Cort has died at the age of 77.

His representative told The New York Times the Brewster McCloud, Heat, Dogma, Ugly Betty and The Life Aquatic star died from complications of pneumonia at an assisted living facility in Connecticut.

People.com said Cort had been in poor health for some time.

Variety said a memorial celebrating his life and career is being planned for a later date.

In addition to acting in films and television, Cort also co-wrote, starred in and directed 1991’s Ted and Venus.