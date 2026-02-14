Disney World ‘Gay Days’ Paused for 2026, Pride Event Org Can’t Find Sponsors

A long-running Pride Month event known as “Gay Days” at Disney World has been placed on pause for 2026, with event organizers citing a sponsorship loss and other logistics challenges.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to pause the GayDays Orlando event scheduled for June 2026,” Gay Days event organizers announced on Sunday.

“Changes to our host hotel agreement, the loss of key sponsorship support, and broader challenges currently impacting LGBTQIA+ events nationwide made it impossible to deliver the experience our community deserves,” they added.

Organizers went on to insist, in a ChatGPT-esque banality, “This is a pause — not an ending,” expressing hope for a future return to the park.

“For more than 30 years, GayDays has been built by and for our community,” they said. “Our focus now is on reimagining the future and returning with a stronger, more sustainable event.”

“We will share updates in the coming months as we shape the next chapter together. Thank you for your support, your patience, and for being part of the GayDays family,” event organizers concluded in their statement.

Gay Days 2026 would have been the 35th anniversary of the meetup in Orlando, a multi-day, fan-organized event that usually transpires every June, according to a report by the entertainment and Disney-focused news site That Park Place.

The meetup — not officially sanctioned by Walt Disney World — typically draws thousands to the area and sends groups to Walt Disney World and other nearby theme parks, the outlet explained.

Since the Gay Days tradition began in the 90s, the meetup has expanded to a full week of activities that have included resort hotel takeovers, nightlife events, pool parties, and convention-style gatherings.

The event has also drawn criticism and public controversy over the years, with families and parkgoers lamenting “certain behaviors associated with the gathering were not always aligned with the atmosphere of a family-focused destination,” That Park Place noted.

Some of the previous complaints have included concerns about excessive public displays of affection, reports of revealing or adult-themed attire in the parks or at resort hotels, and general questions about whether some of the surrounding events were appropriate, given that Disney’s core audience involves families.

While the Gay Days meetup in Orlando is paused, similar events in other locations are still on the calendar, such as Gay Days Anaheim, which remains in the schedule, set to take place at Disneyland Resort later this year.

