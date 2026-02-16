Actor and comedian Tim Allen recently shared details about how his journey reading the entire Bible has affected him.

In a social media post on February 4, Allen said he completed the task of reading the entire book and did not skip any parts.

“Finished the entire Bible it’s been a 13 month word by word page by page no skimming journey. Humbled, enlightened and amazed at what I read and what I learned. I will rest and meditate on so much. I will begin it again,” he wrote:

Social media users opened up about their own experiences with the Bible in reply to his post, one person writing, “I started it a few weeks ago. I’ve never opened it in my life. It is a hard read. But I want to do this. Learn about it.”

“For those who are aware this is an accomplishment, reading the entire Bible ‘word by word’ and page by page isn’t for the weak. Great job Mr. Allen,” another user commented, while someone else said, “So great! I just finished reading Psalms to begin the year. As others have said, the Bible is shallow enough for a newest believer and deep enough for the most studious theologian. Praying that you continue to find great joy in it.”

In 2024, Allen shared about his love for the Bible, saying he was taking time to read it and was amazed by the text, Breitbart News reported.

“Never took the time in all my years to ever read and really read the Bible. Currently almost through the Jerusalem Bible Old Testament and almost done with the Prophets. Next up to New Testament. So far amazing and not at all what I was expecting,” he wrote in a social media post:

Days after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September, Allen said Kirk’s widow, Erika, forgiving the killer inspired him to forgive the man responsible for his own father’s death, per Breitbart News.

“When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: ‘That man… that young man… I forgive him.’ That moment deeply affected me. I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: ‘I forgive the man who killed my father.’ Peace be with you all,” he said: