‘Toy Story’ Star Tim Allen Chronicles His ‘Amazing’ Journey Reading the Bible

Comedian and veteran TV star Tim Allen has never been shy about sharing his Christian faith and on Tuesday used social media to profess his love of reading the Bible.

Allen, who calls God “The Builder,” posted on X – formerly Twitter – that he is taking the time to read the Holy Book and continues to be amazed by what he finds there, stating:

Never took the time in all my years to ever read and really read the Bible. Currently almost through the Jerusalem Bible Old Testament and almost done with the Prophets. Next up to New Testament. So far amazing and not at all what I was expecting.

Never took the time in all my years to ever read and really read the Bible. Currently almost through the Jerusalem Bible Old Testament and almost done with the Prophets. Next up to New Testament. So far amazing and not at all what I was expecting. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) August 20, 2024

Allen has previously addressed faith, most recently in 2022 when he said he fought to put Christ back into Christmas for the Disney+ limited series The Santa Clauses, in which he reprised his role of Santa Claus from the original trilogy of movies.

Speaking at an event held by The Wrap, Allen revealed religion will be a major theme in the new six-part series that began streaming that year, as Breitbart News reported.

“It originally had a lot of otherworldly characters and ghosts and goblins. I said, ‘No, this is Christ-mas. Its Christ-mas. It literally is a religious holiday,’” he said.

“We don’t have to blow trumpets, but I do want you to acknowledge it — that’s what this is about. If you want to get into Santa Claus, you’re gonna have to go back to history, and it’s all about religion.”