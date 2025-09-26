Tim Allen Says Erika Kirk Forgiving Charlie’s Killer Inspired Him to Forgive the Man Responsible for His Father’s Death

Actor Tim Allen publicly forgave the man who killed his father, citing the recently-widowed Erika Kirk forgiving her husband’s assassin.

The Home Improvement star declared his forgiveness in a social media post on Thursday.

“When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: ‘That man… that young man… I forgive him.’ That moment deeply affected me. I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: ‘I forgive the man who killed my father.’ Peace be with you all,” he wrote.

Allen’s father, Gerald M. Dick, was killed on November 1964 when his car collided with a drunk driver. The actor was just 11.

During the recent memorial for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, his widow, Erika, publicly forgave her husband’s assassin, citing Jesus Christ.

“Charlie passionately wanted to reach and save the lost boys of the west,” Kirk said. “The young men who feel like they have no direction, no purpose, no faith, and no reason to live. The men wasting their lives on distractions, and the men consumed with resentment, anger and hate. Charlie wanted to help them. He wanted them to have a home with Turning Point USA.”

“My husband Charlie wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life. That young man. That young man. On the cross our Savior said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.’ That young man. I forgive him,” Kirk added.

As Word on Fire noted in the wake of Kirk’s testimony, the Christian teaching of “forgiveness is not forgetting.”

“There is no way Erika will ever forget that her husband was murdered in cold blood. ‘Forgive and forget’ is a nice saying, but if the harm is murder, then forgetting is never going to happen. To forgive is not to forget,” it noted.

“Nor is to forgive to forgo justice. Justice for crime is necessary for the well being of the community and the wrongdoer,” it continued. “Just punishments protect the wider community by deterring some would-be criminals from committing crimes. Just punishments also restore the order of justice that the criminal has disrupted. Just punishments can help a wrongdoer to understand and hopefully regret the wrongdoing. Just punishments can make the community safer by removing dangerous criminals from further opportunities to cause harm. So, to forgive is not to forgo justice.”

