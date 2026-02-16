Robert Duvall, Oscar Winner, ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Apocalypse Now’ Star, Dies at 95

Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning screen legend who starred in The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and Days of Thunder, has died at the age of 95. Duvall’s wife Luciana released a statement on Facebook Monday, writing, “Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.”

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort,” Duvall’s wife said. “To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything.”

“His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

More to come…