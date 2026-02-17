Actor Shia LaBeouf Arrested on Battery Charges After Alleged Brawl During Mardi Gras in New Orleans: ‘He’s Terrorizing the City’

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested after reportedly getting into a brawl during a Mardi Gras event in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Monday night.

Paramedics arrived at the scene to treat the Fury star, who was subsequently arrested, according to a report by TMZ. The outlet shared video footage of the aftermath of the alleged fight that took place just after midnight outside a bar in the city’s French Quarter.

In the video, LaBeouf can be seen from behind, shirtless, with a large tattoo on his back as he engages in an apparent verbal altercation with another man on the street.

The Honey Boy actor then leans in, before the footage cuts to another clip showing LaBeouf sitting on the back of a non-emergency services vehicle, seemingly receiving some type of medical aid.

An eyewitness told TMZ that staff had escorted LaBeouf out of a bar for some reason before he got into a fight, and after that, the actor walked down a street, only to come back to the front of the establishment from which he was removed.

In front of the bar, paramedics who responded to the scene treated the Padre Pio actor, the witness added.

LaBeouf was later arrested and is now facing two charges of simple battery, according to court records obtained by TMZ.

One bartender who served LaBeouf last Thursday said “He is terrorizing the city!”

Disney Channel’s Even Stevens star has had a history of being off and on with sobriety struggling with mental health. The actor is known for his off-screen troubles as well as his film roles.

In 2017, after being arrested in Savannah, Georgia, for public intoxication and disorderly conduct, he was required to enter court-mandated rehabilitation.

In early 2024, LaBeouf converted to Catholicism after being confirmed on New Year’s Eve at a Mass presided over by Capuchin Franciscan friars — after spending months in the California friary preparing for his role in the 2022 film, Padre Pio.

