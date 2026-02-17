‘White Lotus’ Star Natasha Rothwell Goes Off Script to Yell ‘F**k ICE’ at Awards Show

HBO’s White Lotus star Natasha Rothwell went off-script Sunday night and condemned ICE as she spoke at the 41st Independent Spirit Awards.

FOX News first reported as with the Grammys earlier this month, many celebrities used the award show as an opportunity to condemn the men and women in uniform at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) doing their job as President Donald Trump’s administration works to stem illegal immigration in all its forms.

Rothwell, a writer and actress known for her involvement with The White Lotus, Insecure, and Saturday Night Live, decided a step beyond simply wearing an anti-ICE pin was in order and she used the moment as a pulpit to express her displeasure.

“Hi, everyone! I’m going to go to the prompter, but I just want to say, ‘f— ICE,’” she said, as applause erupted from the audience, FOX News reports. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

She then went on to introduce the series Chief of War, which proceeded to win the Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series award.

“’ICE OUT’ pin-wearers at the Indie Spirit Awards included Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, Tessa Thompson, and Lake Bell,” pop culture news outlet Vulture reported.

UPI notes during the Grammy Awards at the start of the month, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish and Olivia Dean lined up to deliver at least a portion of their award acceptance speeches to the subject of immigration enforcement.

“ICE out. We’re not savage. We’re not animals. We’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans,” Bad Bunny said.

“The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love,” he added, words that were shared again during his Super Bowl LX halftime performance, UPI reports.