Robert De Niro Spews Conspiracies About Trump Not Leaving Office: ‘It’s Up to Us to Get Rid of Him’

Rabid anti-Trump actor Robert De Niro is once again claiming that President Donald Trump will refuse to leave office when his second term is up in 2028.

The Little Fockers star is set to appear on a podcast with lefty commentator Nicolle Wallace that is sponsored by far-left news network MS NOW. The podcast will be released on Monday, the Wrap reports.

But in a sneak peek of the coming podcast, De Niro is heard again insisting that Trump won’t vacate the White House in 2028.

“He will never leave,” De Niro blathers. “We have to make him leave. He jokes now about nationalizing the elections. He’s not joking. We’ve seen enough already.”

“Let’s not kid ourselves,” the Goodfellas star added. “He will not leave. It’s up to us to get rid of him.”

De Niro went on to claim that Trump is somehow threatening polling places.

“We have to make sure that like what he’s trying now, that all the polling places have people that can come there safely,” he exclaimed. “That might mean citizens on the other side.”

Wallace tried to emphasize that such a movement should be “peaceful,” but De Niro did not acknowledge her attempt to take the insurrectionist edge off his comments.

“It’s up to the people,” De Niro reiterated.

The Casino star has been delivering this shrill warning since the 2024 election.

“Elections? Forget about it. That’s over. That’s done. If he gets in, I can tell you right now. He will never leave. He will never leave. You know that. He will never leave,” De Niro ranted in May of 2024.

He also made the same claim in October of 2025, saying, “We can’t let up. Cannot let up on him because he is not going to leave the White House. He does not want to leave the White House. He will not leave the White House. Anybody thinks he, oh, he’ll do this, he’ll do that, it’s just deluding themselves.”

Many others have adopted De Niro’s spittle-specked claims. Some even made the wild-eyed claim in 2020 when Trump lost his first re-election bid to Joe Biden. That, of course, never happened. Trump left the White House without hesitation when he lost in 2020.There is no indication that he won’t do so again in 2028

