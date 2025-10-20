Robert De Niro: ‘Face Him and Fight It Out’ Because Trump ‘Will Not Leave the White House’

Actor Robert De Niro has called on Americans to keep up the anti-Trump protests, fearing the president will “not leave the White House.”
The Goodfellas star revealed his feelings when speaking with MSNBC after the nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday, adding lawmakers should be “more afraid of the wrath of the people” than the “wrath of Trump.”
“We can’t let up,” De Niro said. “Cannot let up on him because he is not going to leave the White House. He does not want to leave the White House. He will not leave the White House. Anybody thinks he, oh, he’ll do this, he’ll do that, it’s just deluding themselves.”
“The Republicans, most of all, because they know, but they’re going along with it. It’s a classic bully situation. We see it, and there’s no other way to face a bully. You have to face him and fight it out and back them off and back him down. That’s the only way this is going to work,” he added.
De Niro heavily promoted the “No Kings” protest leading up to Saturday, previously comparing the movement to the original American Revolution. .
“The original No Kings protest was 250 years ago,” he said in a video. “Americans decided they didn’t want to live under the rule of King George III. They declared their independence and fought a bloody war for democracy. We’ve had two and a half centuries of democracy since then. Often challenging, sometimes messy, always essential.”
“Now we have a would-be king who wants to take it away: King Donald the First. Fuck that. We’re rising up again, this time, nonviolently raising our voices to declare: No Kings,” he added.
Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.