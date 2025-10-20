Robert De Niro: ‘Face Him and Fight It Out’ Because Trump ‘Will Not Leave the White House’

Actor Robert De Niro has called on Americans to keep up the anti-Trump protests, fearing the president will “not leave the White House.”

The Goodfellas star revealed his feelings when speaking with MSNBC after the nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday, adding lawmakers should be “more afraid of the wrath of the people” than the “wrath of Trump.”

“We can’t let up,” De Niro said. “Cannot let up on him because he is not going to leave the White House. He does not want to leave the White House. He will not leave the White House. Anybody thinks he, oh, he’ll do this, he’ll do that, it’s just deluding themselves.”

“The Republicans, most of all, because they know, but they’re going along with it. It’s a classic bully situation. We see it, and there’s no other way to face a bully. You have to face him and fight it out and back them off and back him down. That’s the only way this is going to work,” he added.

De Niro heavily promoted the “No Kings” protest leading up to Saturday, previously comparing the movement to the original American Revolution. .