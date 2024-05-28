CNN, MSNBC Largely Ignore Robert De Niro Presser

Left-leaning news outlets CNN and MSNBC did not play Robert De Niro’s wild anti-Trump speech outside of the Manhattan courtroom in its entirety, while Fox News aired it for the world to see.

The Biden campaign staged a press conference outside the courtroom on Tuesday, featuring actor Robert De Niro and two former Capitol police officers on January 6, Harry Dunn and Michael Fanone.

De Niro went full Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), telling reporters that former President Donald Trump will “never” leave office if he wins the presidency again.

Notably, even left-wing outlets — without overtly admitting it — seemingly realized it was not the best look for the Biden-Harris campaign, as they failed to play the presser in its entirety, instead featuring talking heads and other angles from Trump’s day in court. Fox News, however, appeared to play the bulk of De Niro’s wild anti-Trump rant for viewers to see.

De Niro claimed during his rant that it was his neighborhood, and that Trump is deliberately causing chaos.

“Elections? Forget about it. That’s over. That’s done. If he gets in, I can tell you right now. He will never leave. He will never leave. You know that. He will never leave,” De Niro ranted.

“What does that mean is that the country we want to live in, do we want him running this country, and saying I’m not leaving, I’m dictator for life,” he continued, expressing hope that the “new ad campaign reaches outside the bubble to remind supporters of what a danger he is to our lives.”

“This is not a threat. This is a reality, and that’s why I joined the Biden Harris campaign because the only way to preserve our freedoms and hold on to our humanity is to vote for Joe Biden for president. Really, we don’t have a choice,” the actor added.

Hahahahahaha. Robert DeNiro has a meltdown as he’s overwhelmed with ‘Fuck Joe Biden’. pic.twitter.com/EbC4r1xhgH — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) May 28, 2024

De Niro’s unhinged rant — which again, was not wholly aired on CNN or MSNBC — was met car horns and shouts in the background, which included, “Fuck you!” — perhaps one of many reasons it was widely ignored by these leftist outlets: