Trump Calls on Netflix to Fire ‘Racist’ Susan Rice After Her Threat to Businesses: ‘Or Pay the Consequences’

President Donald Trump called for Netflix to fire former White House adviser Susan Rice, labeling her as “racist” and “Trump Deranged,” and questioning how much she was being paid.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared a post from investigative journalist and activist Laura Loomer in which Loomer wrote that Rice, a Netflix board member “says corporations who took a ‘knee to Trump’ will face an ‘accountability agenda'” from Democrat lawmakers if they win the upcoming 2026 midterms and the 2028 Presidential election.

“Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences,” Trump wrote. “She’s got no talent or skills – Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what???”

“Netflix @netflix Board Member Susan Rice @AmbassadorRice says corporations who took a ‘knee to Trump’ will face an ‘accountability agenda’ from elected Democrats if they win the midterms in 2026 and the 2028 Presidential election,” Loomer wrote in a post on X.

“Does Netflix stand by their Board Member threatening half of the country with weaponized government and political retribution for choosing who they wanted to vote for as President?” Loomer questioned. “This is as anti-American as it gets, and Netflix is proving everyday they are an anti-American, WOKE company.”

Loomer continued to point out that Rice was “basically openly saying that Democrats will go after anyone and everyone who supported” Trump.

Trump’s Truth Social post came after Rice, during an interview on the Stay Tuned with Preet podcast, stated that corporations have “another thing coming” if they think when Democrats “come back in power” that they are going to “play by the old rules,” according to Variety.

“If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to, you know, play by the old rules, and, you know, say, ‘Oh, never mind. We’ll forgive you for all the people you fired, all the policies and principles you’ve violated, all, you know, the laws you’ve skirted.’ I think they’ve got another thing coming,” Rice said, according to the outlet.