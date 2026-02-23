Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Makes Black Tie Modern in Dolce & Gabbana

First Lady Melania Trump modernized black tie attire in a silk blouse and brocade trousers by one of her favorite fashion houses for dinner in the East Room of the White House, hosting the nation’s governors and their spouses.
For the occasion, Melania Trump wore a silk shirt with lace inlay from Dolce & Gabbana, paired with metallic floral puff brocade slim-leg ankle pants, also from Dolce & Gabbana.
The silk shirt retails for $2,245 while the metallic pants go for $2,395.
Mrs. Trump dressed up the look with a pair of silver snakeskin So Kate stilettos from Christian Louboutin, heels she has worn on several occasions, and stunning diamond earrings from her personal jewelry collection.
White House/Daniel Torok
White House/Daniel Torok
White House/Daniel Torok
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend a dinner with state governors in the East Room of the White House on February 21, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 21: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive during the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House on February 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting the governors in Washington for the annual National Governors Association meetings. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 21: First Lady Melania Trump attends the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House on February 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting the governors in Washington for the annual National Governors Association meetings. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 21: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive during the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House on February 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting the governors in Washington for the annual National Governors Association meetings. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a governor’s dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. President Donald Trump invited all US governors to meet with him after the White House had sought to keep Democrats out of the annual bipartisan gathering, the National Governors Association said. Photographer: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend a dinner with state governors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 21, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend a dinner with state governors in the East Room of the White House on February 21, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a governor’s dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. President Donald Trump invited all US governors to meet with him after the White House had sought to keep Democrats out of the annual bipartisan gathering, the National Governors Association said. Photographer: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.