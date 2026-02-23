Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Makes Black Tie Modern in Dolce & Gabbana

First Lady Melania Trump modernized black tie attire in a silk blouse and brocade trousers by one of her favorite fashion houses for dinner in the East Room of the White House, hosting the nation’s governors and their spouses.

For the occasion, Melania Trump wore a silk shirt with lace inlay from Dolce & Gabbana, paired with metallic floral puff brocade slim-leg ankle pants, also from Dolce & Gabbana.

The silk shirt retails for $2,245 while the metallic pants go for $2,395.

Mrs. Trump dressed up the look with a pair of silver snakeskin So Kate stilettos from Christian Louboutin, heels she has worn on several occasions, and stunning diamond earrings from her personal jewelry collection.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.