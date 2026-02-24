Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Forced to Face UK Broadcasting Regulation to ‘Protect Audiences from Harmful and Offensive Content’

London (AFP) – The UK government on Tuesday announced that US streaming sites Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video will have to comply with broadcasting regulations aimed at protecting children and the vulnerable.

Along with British streaming sites, they will be required to follow content and accessibility rules applied to traditional broadcasters, a statement said.

Any “video-on-demand” platform with more than 500,000 users will need to comply with rules overseen by UK broadcasting regulator Ofcom regarding “protections from harmful material” and increased availability of subtitled, signed and audio-described programming.

Britain’s government headed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the move was a consequence of changing viewing habits.

“We know that the way audiences watch TV has fundamentally changed,” Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said in Tuesday’s statement.

“Millions now choose to watch content on video-on-demand platforms alongside or, in the case of many young people, instead of traditional TV.”

The government said Ofcom would shortly begin a public consultation on the new streaming standards and accessibility codes, “which will be an opportunity for the public and providers to set out their views”.